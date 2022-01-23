Letter: Enough with immature politicians. Time for term limits.

After witnessing over the past several years (with disgust), the ongoing and seemingly everlasting and absolute gridlock that exists amongst our federal government’s elected officials (House and Senate), I would like to again, call for term limits for all federally elected positions.

The constant and often immature debates that go on between elected folks who are supposed to represent all of us is ridiculous, and needs to stop.

Public service should be a privilege, not a career, filled with good ‘ol boy politics and a vindictive agenda that stalls real progress (both sides).

For the sake of common sense and for consideration of our future generations and our country, can we at least consider term limits for federally elected officials to no more than two terms, so we can more realistically eliminate gridlock and improve the chances of making progress.

These folks cannot seem to get it, so maybe we can provide options in the future that improve the attitude and outlook of American politics.

