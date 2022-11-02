Letter: Enough of James Lankford. Vote for Madison Horn

I am extremely disappointed in your endorsement of James Lankford (“For James Lankford,” Oct. 29). Your reasoning for the endorsement is baffling.

You seemed to be saying that you used to like him, but lately you don’t care for him, but you’re hoping that if he is reelected he will return to his former self.

What? He has turned his back on his constituents and become a party before country sycophant. He supports Donald Trump and has actually voted against funding that benefits our state. Madison Horn will work for us. How refreshing that would be.

