This is a shout out to writer Michael Overall. I look forward to his articles in the Sunday paper about architecture.

I remember so many of the buildings he has written about. It brings back lots of memories. Thanks so much.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.