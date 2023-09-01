I was excited to attend the Aug. 16 rock concert at the University of Tulsa Chapman Stadium. In our mid 70s, my husband, John, and I had top row end-zone seats, but the view, sound and breeze were great.

What a rocking good time until the stinky pot smoke started invading our space. I have COPD, and as the night wore on the smoke got worse.

So bad, that we had to leave before Def Leppard performed because our lungs felt the effects. We tried to wait farther down, but there was nowhere to escape the smell.

In the future, is there any way to prevent pot and cigarette smoking in the stadium? Thanks and congrats on a near-sold out crowd.

Editor's note: Smoking is prohibited in all seating areas, restrooms, elevators and press box levels and on the field.

