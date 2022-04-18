Letter: Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm unqualified for the job

Jennifer Granholm, the one person responsible for the nation’s energy needs, is virtually unqualified for the position. According to Granholm's biography, she has never held a position regulating the energy industry.

Apparently, Granholm is unaware how energy is produced in the U.S., unaware that fossil fuels provide 80% of our energy.

It appears her attitude toward high fuel cost is that it is not her problem to solve because it's not her fault.

So far, we have not heard any recommendations from Granholm's office to alleviate the high cost of gasoline.

Blaming oil companies, producers and OPEC will not solve the problem. Buying electric cars won't help, either.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.