Letter: Ending homelessness requires more people to step up

Homelessness is a touchy subject for many communities due to embarrassment and lack of funding. In Tulsa County there are many resources, however, the barriers to these resources can outweigh the benefits.

There are some shelters in downtown Tulsa, including the Tulsa Day Center and Salvation Army. But due to COVID-19, capacity limits have decreased available space. Many organizations, such as Housing Solutions, Mental Health Association and the City Lights Foundation have provided support where COVID-19 has created temporary housing barriers.

Their support has now dwindled due to insufficient funds to continue the end to homelessness. More support from the community to help fund much needed wraparound services needs to be provided or the cycle of homelessness will continue.

Many in leadership continue to focus on the future of newer and shinier things rather than address issues that continue to repeat and cause even more problems. By researching, advocating and getting our hands dirty, Tulsa County can and should focus on the problems at hand with homelessness and finally see that this cannot be covered up with a shiny new building.

People experiencing homelessness are humans. They deserve the same amount of support and understanding that anyone else does in the community. If Tulsa County or any county in general is so embarrassed about this continuing issue, do something about it and use your voice and actions to create change.

