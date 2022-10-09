Letter: Encourage more people to get home power generators

It has long been my opinion that with the unbounded solar energy with which we are daily bombarded, we should never have an energy shortage. It remains for us to efficiently and reliably harness this bounty.

Recent advances in solar energy collection and/or storage systems indicate that we are very near that goal, technically and financially.

The problem: Widespread, catastrophic power outages. Note that these are generally not occasioned by failures of the aforementioned systems, but by the distribution systems, commonly referred to as "the grid."

The solution? Elimination or drastic curtailment of these massive distribution systems. How? It has been my observation that recently private electrical generators, suitable for home or small business use as substitute or backup power or possibly even as your prime power source, have become much more affordable.

It is my recommendation that we encourage folks to make this investment. In truth, it would probably result in savings in the long run, especially if the units were solar powered. I am usually not a fan of government subsidies, but this may be the way to go in this case by way of grants or loans.

Some years ago, our power was out for about a week due to an ice storm. I had previously purchased a small portable gasoline-powered generator which we used to power essentials, including medical equipment, so I can personally vouch for the value of such equipment, especially if you have medical equipment on which you depend.

