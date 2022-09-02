 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ENACT Act would help find treatment, cure for Alzheimer's

Alzheimer’s disease steals the memories of more than 67,000 Oklahomans each year. There is no cure, and the impact Alzheimer’s has on our Native American, Hispanic, and Black citizens is nearly two times greater.

We need to find treatments and a cure. We can do this by ensuring Oklahomans can participate in clinical trials where they live. Most do not have the means or capability to travel out of state to participate in a clinical trial, and our loved ones don’t have time to wait for a cure.

I’ve seen how difficult it is to participate in a clinical trial. My best friend and college roommate Tim was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s and was lucky enough to enroll in a clinical trial at Washington University in St. Louis.

While his involvement in the clinical trial is promising, it’s not without challenges. The frequency of treatment and length of travel from Edmond has become a full-time job for Tim and his wife. It would be practically impossible to participate if he did not live in a metro area near an airport and have consistent access to reliable forms of transportation.

I am calling on Congressman Markwayne Mullin to cosponsor the ENACT Act to help address the need to expand Alzheimer’s clinical trials. The Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act increases the ability for Oklahomans to participate in clinical trials by expanding places people could try and see if treatments work, including in our rural communities and at tribal colleges.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

