Letter: Empty words from Oklahoma's elected leaders concerning mass shooting deaths

Maddening, outrageous and sickening to watch and listen to our elected Republican leaders embarrass themselves and our entire state in just the last few days.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, and Congressmen Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin have once more revealed there is no upper limit to the hypocrisy in their political minds or the extent they are willing to go to use religion as a cover for their actions.

All five rushed to offer their heartfelt prayers and God’s healing powers to those grieving the deaths of four innocent Tulsans murdered in cold blood by a military assault rifle purchased hours earlier at a local gun store.

All five have also recently released political campaign ads on local media extolling their Christian values and trust in God’s guidance of their tireless fight against “radical liberals” in Oklahoma who want to take their guns and constitutional freedoms of speech, religion and the right to bear arms.

All five refuse to acknowledge their own direct and indirect roles in opposing state or federal efforts to make private purchase or ownership of military assault rifles illegal as over a dozen other developed nations have done.

These killing machines are designed not for hunting wild game or marksmanship contests, but for the single purpose of killing or maiming as many human beings as possible in a matter of seconds. Stitt, Inhofe, Lankford, Hern and Mullins apparently believe God wants us to own one. Why?

