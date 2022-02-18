Letter: Employers want good schools more than low taxes

Since Gov. Kevin Stitt, in his State of the State address, said that he wants Oklahoma to be the most business-friendly state, he should know that the most important need of any company wanting to relocate to a new state is an educated work force along with excellent common education schools.
Companies want this more than low taxes. Until Oklahoma common education is actually in the top 10, few companies will relocate here.
That means the Legislature needs to make education their No. 1 priority, Which according to Bob Doucette's recent column (“Three decade education neglect needs real cure,” Feb. 13), has been absent for decades.
