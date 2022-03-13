 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Employers should consider giving gas cards to employees

  • 0

To all employers, one way of assisting your employees during this time of unprecedented fuel prices with more increases to come would be to provide gas cards.

It’s estimated that fuel may cost an extra $1,000 per year, and of course, no one knows for how long. Besides getting hit with inflation, higher fuel really hits the pocketbook.

We’re providing gas cards to all our employees, and will continue doing so for the foreseeable future. On the plus side, we are not being invaded and our businesses are not being destroyed.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

"Republicans like to equate their 'conservative' values with Christianity and faith, but in reality they have aligned themselves with elitist thinking which only aspires to 'conserve' the upper hand of a small powerful group over the needs and will of the people,"

Letter: What has happened to the Republican Party?

Letter: What has happened to the Republican Party?

"When Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Trump to demonstrate support and unity for his country, what was Trump’s response? He demanded that Zelenskyy initiate an investigation of Biden and his family before the United States would provide support for Ukraine and its people," says Tulsa resident Bob Bianchini.

Letter: Birth certificate legislation is immoral

Letter: Birth certificate legislation is immoral

"Though my family is now members of a large, non-denominational church movement which has many evangelical markers as tenets of faith, my heart has been broken by those who now bear that label as a militant slogan of superiority," writes Owasso resident Loni Capshew.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert