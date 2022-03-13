Letter: Employers should consider giving gas cards to employees

To all employers, one way of assisting your employees during this time of unprecedented fuel prices with more increases to come would be to provide gas cards.

It’s estimated that fuel may cost an extra $1,000 per year, and of course, no one knows for how long. Besides getting hit with inflation, higher fuel really hits the pocketbook.

We’re providing gas cards to all our employees, and will continue doing so for the foreseeable future. On the plus side, we are not being invaded and our businesses are not being destroyed.

