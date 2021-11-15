Letter: Employers know consequences of not following the law on PPE

Under federal law, each employer must determine the dangers of the workplace, determine proper personal protective equipment, educate the employees on its use and make its use mandatory.

Yes, there are scientific and common sense reasons for mask mandates and readers already know what they are. Failure to enforce federal and state PPE OSHA laws puts the employer in immediate risk of criminal and civil judgements.

Why would any intelligent employee refuse to wear a mask any more than refusing to use safety gloves, glasses, hearing protection, etc. In each case, the use of PPE is mandatory under federal and state laws. Woe to any employer that does not enforce the laws, as they can be sued by their own injured employees.

