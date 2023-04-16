The term "woke" is used by the right (i.e. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis) as a weapon to denigrate progressives and others who disagree with their beliefs. But what does it really mean?

It is not a new term.

According to lexicographer and linguist Tony Thorne, it was first used by African American people in the 1940s and meant becoming sensitized to issues of justice. The Oxford English Dictionary defines it as "being aware or well-informed in a political or cultural sense."

I will embrace that label proudly!

