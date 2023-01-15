 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Embrace solar

  • 0
California Solar Panels

FILE - Solar panels on rooftops of a housing development in Folsom, Calif., on Feb. 12, 2020. California utility regulators will consider a proposal on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, to remake financial incentives for people who install rooftop solar panels on their homes.

 Rich Pedroncelli - staff, AP

How do youth react to reputations of their neighborhoods? How do lack of family support, lack of money and peer pressure lead to teen crime? And how can people help?

We moved from California to Oklahoma in December from a home in San Diego, California, that we had purchased outright solar panels due to the rising costs of energy in California.

We wanted to do the same in Oklahoma but had no idea this was one of the anti-solar states of all time. I had no idea we would be fighting our homeowner's association to install solar even after suggesting not installing them on the roof but the ground in the backyard.

We were told even ground installation could be a nuisance to the neighbors due to the reflectivity of the panels.

This is the most ridiculous reasoning. I think it's more important that we the people have the right to save energy at our own abode.

My wife and I feel that someday, just like in California, the price of electricity will be breaking the bank. We are starting to see increases here during the summer just like we did in California when we were paying as high as $900 for one month and $100 for that same month after solar.

People are also reading…

In Tulsa, we had our highest bill come in at $500. So, I think, as all states will, we should be able to offset the cost of energy by installing solar panels in our own backyard and get these HOAs out of the business of ludicrous decisions with no merit. These panels are not reflective.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

 

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: City worker kudos

Letter: City worker kudos

Recently, there was a knock at my door. A stranger was walking by and noticed a water leak in my front yard. I immediately called the city's w…

Letter: Serve with honor

Letter: Serve with honor

One of the responsibilities of a U.S. senator is to make annual nominations to our nation’s military academies — West Point, Naval, Air Force,…

Letter: Christian founders

Letter: Christian founders

"This is in response to the letter saying we are a secular nation. The writers states it as fact, when it really isn't." says Broken Arrow resident David Jones.

Letter: Do the right thing

Letter: Do the right thing

"I hope the Oklahoma delegation can look at the facts and vote to ask Santos to resign." says Sand Springs resident Charlotte Hardgrave.

Letter: Education bogeyman

Letter: Education bogeyman

The Tulsa World reported that new State Superintendent Ryan Walters said “purging the state’s education agency of liberal indoctrination will …

Letter: Rear-view reflection

Letter: Rear-view reflection

"During this season of reflection, I would be remiss if I didn't thank and appreciate those who helped me earlier this year." says Oklahoma City resident Jennifer Freidhoff.

Letter: Truly forgive

Letter: Truly forgive

In reading the Tulsa World, I don't think people understand the concept of forgiveness. You can't say you forgive yet still harbor a wish for …

Letter: Bad placement

Letter: Bad placement

"The Dec. 20 Tulsa World all but buried the story of the most historic criminal referral of a U.S. president ever." says Tulsa resident Leslie Dye.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert