Letter: Embrace solar

We moved from California to Oklahoma in December from a home in San Diego, California, that we had purchased outright solar panels due to the rising costs of energy in California.

We wanted to do the same in Oklahoma but had no idea this was one of the anti-solar states of all time. I had no idea we would be fighting our homeowner's association to install solar even after suggesting not installing them on the roof but the ground in the backyard.

We were told even ground installation could be a nuisance to the neighbors due to the reflectivity of the panels.

This is the most ridiculous reasoning. I think it's more important that we the people have the right to save energy at our own abode.

My wife and I feel that someday, just like in California, the price of electricity will be breaking the bank. We are starting to see increases here during the summer just like we did in California when we were paying as high as $900 for one month and $100 for that same month after solar.

In Tulsa, we had our highest bill come in at $500. So, I think, as all states will, we should be able to offset the cost of energy by installing solar panels in our own backyard and get these HOAs out of the business of ludicrous decisions with no merit. These panels are not reflective.

