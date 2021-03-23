Letter: Eliminating corporate taxes won't help struggling Oklahomans

As I was driving to the food bank to pick up my groceries for the week and wondering if I had enough gas to get to my landlord to tell him that the rent would be late, I thought, corporations need a break.

Why don't we eliminate corporate income taxes? It would only cost us half a billion dollars.

Lo and behold, House Speaker Charles McCall and so-called representatives from both parties answered my prayers. They passed House Bill 2041 and House Bill 2083.

They even threw in $45 for taxpayers making $10,000 — no small sum that!

Of course, taxpayers making $1 million get $1,000, a mere pittance.

Good to see our legislators still have our best interests at heart.

Frank Pacenza, Cleveland

