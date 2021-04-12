Letter: Eliminating and lowering taxes is a shortsighted mistake

Why is leadership in the Oklahoma House of Representatives cutting a half-billion dollars in funding desperately needed to provide critical state services?

House Bill 2041 would lower personal income tax. House Bill 2083 would lower and eventually eliminate corporate income tax altogether.

This is a shortsighted and dangerous mistake!

It might sound good. But, where will the Legislature get funding to pay for public education and the Medicaid expansion dollars that will bring a $9 federal match for every state $1 to help uninsured Oklahomans suffering without health care?

Who will pay to fix tire-busting potholes and crumbling bridges all over the state?

What about long-term care for seniors, child welfare services and corrections. Plus, what about training for job seekers with disabilities and people experiencing homelessness with potential to become employed taxpayers?

Keep in mind that half the individual income tax cut would go to Oklahomans making $100,000 or more and $350 million of the corporate tax cut would go to out-of-state corporations, according to okpolicy.org.

It costs money to run a state, just like it does to run a household.