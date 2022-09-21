Letter: Electricity prices are out of control

Does your monthly utility bill look larger than normal? It is. In the last 12 months, Oklahomans have seen steeper price hikes for electricity than any other state.

From June 2021 to June 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that Oklahoma’s residential customers saw a 31% price increase. Across all sectors (including residential, commercial, industrial and transportation), Oklahoma experienced a 49% price increase.

To put that in perspective, Oklahoma’s electricity prices are now the most expensive in our region and have overtaken prices in Texas, despite the Lone Star state having significantly higher median income, home values, and cost of living. In just one year, Oklahoma has gone from the clear national leader in affordable electricity to middle of the pack, now No. 18 nationwide.

These cost increases are unsustainable. Furthermore, they are offensive at a time when OGE Energy Corp. (OG&E’s parent company) reported annual net income of $360 million while American Electric Power (PSO’s parent company) reported well over $2 billion.

Oklahoma will never be able to get these cost increases under control until it reforms a system that incentivizes bad behavior, rewarding our monopoly utilities with rate hikes whenever they are caught operating inefficiently.

Any reform should start by recognizing that market competition – rather than government-backed monopolies – is the appropriate avenue for reducing prices and creating a more dynamic and efficient market. Lawmakers should expect to see AERO (the Alliance for Electrical Restructuring in Oklahoma) making this case at the Capitol in 2023.

