 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Electricity prices are out of control

  • 0

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about Ginnie's meeting with TU student leaders, the stigma that continues with mental health, the troubling political landscape in Oklahoma as campaign season heats up, the death of Queen Elizabeth and an important message from Bob about the value of disconnecting.

Does your monthly utility bill look larger than normal? It is. In the last 12 months, Oklahomans have seen steeper price hikes for electricity than any other state.

From June 2021 to June 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that Oklahoma’s residential customers saw a 31% price increase. Across all sectors (including residential, commercial, industrial and transportation), Oklahoma experienced a 49% price increase.

To put that in perspective, Oklahoma’s electricity prices are now the most expensive in our region and have overtaken prices in Texas, despite the Lone Star state having significantly higher median income, home values, and cost of living. In just one year, Oklahoma has gone from the clear national leader in affordable electricity to middle of the pack, now No. 18 nationwide.

These cost increases are unsustainable. Furthermore, they are offensive at a time when OGE Energy Corp. (OG&E’s parent company) reported annual net income of $360 million while American Electric Power (PSO’s parent company) reported well over $2 billion.

People are also reading…

Oklahoma will never be able to get these cost increases under control until it reforms a system that incentivizes bad behavior, rewarding our monopoly utilities with rate hikes whenever they are caught operating inefficiently.

Any reform should start by recognizing that market competition – rather than government-backed monopolies – is the appropriate avenue for reducing prices and creating a more dynamic and efficient market. Lawmakers should expect to see AERO (the Alliance for Electrical Restructuring in Oklahoma) making this case at the Capitol in 2023.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Every student, in public or private school, should meet a standard

Letter: Every student, in public or private school, should meet a standard

"Oklahoma should require all of its school-aged children be educated to the point that they can pass a standardized test — which includes evolutionary science, global overheating, how a democracy is supposed to function, and what fascism did to Italy and Germany some 80 years ago," says Broken Arrow resident William Dusenberry.

Letter: Why hasn't Trump been charged already?

Letter: Why hasn't Trump been charged already?

"Forget all the rhetoric, politics, accusations, and other noise that just distracts us from the simple fact that he stole government property and for months refused to give it back and even lied about some of what he took," says Tulsa resident Charles Nutter.

Letter: Mitch McConnell driving country down the wrong path

Letter: Mitch McConnell driving country down the wrong path

"McConnell and what once was the Republican Party do not possess the courage or honesty to even acknowledge their responsibility for the current ongoing assault on our system of government and ultimately our way of life," says Tulsa resident Tom Payne.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert