Letter: Election reform suggestions are nice but unrealistic.

This made me laugh. “Election reforms needed” in the Sept. 18 edition of the paper stated 70% of the legislative races have already been decided. The bottom line is qualified people are not going to risk becoming candidates due to the toxicity of Oklahoma’s system.

The editorial suggested this same Legislature should open primaries to all voters, eliminate straight party voting and consider ranked choice elections. Are you crazy? Those wanting to stay in power are never going to do this.

These suggestions assume our Legislature and governor are interested in the common good of the everyday citizen. They are not. The truly public minded individual legislators are outnumbered by those concerned only with self-preservation to stay in office or are seeking a higher office.

Just as our teachers are leaving Oklahoma in droves, qualified people wanting the best in our state will not become candidates and will avoid the legislative mud.

