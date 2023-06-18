Never in political history since World War II has a candidate’s campaign for president incurred more election interference than that of Donald Trump for the 2024 election.

The Democrat district attorney in Manhattan and the special prosecutor in Florida, in collusion with the U.S. Justice Department guided by the Biden administration, are clear in their election interference enforced by the FBI.

The charges in New York City, the rehash of the Stormy Daniels issue, alleges business fraud plus the sexual assault accusations made by a woman in a civil lawsuit all happened prior to the 2020 election. Yet they are being brought up to impact the 2024 election.

These were apparently not needed to defeat Trump prior to 2020, but they are now. Clearly this is election interference.

Why are the records removed from the Trump family compound in Florida by the FBI in August 2022 just now leading to charges? (“Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents,” June 13).

Trump has massive momentum strong enough to defeat Joe Biden. Apparently Biden cannot successfully campaign against Trump, thus campaign interference has been launched by a supposedly non-biased U.S. Justice Department.

I fear for U.S. citizens who favor conservative politics.

