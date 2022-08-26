Letter: Election denial is a disqualifying stance

The Constitution is silent on the topic of political parties because the founders were concerned about the potential conflict, stagnation and threats to the peaceful transition of power which might result from an electorate aligned into political factions.

George Washington was never a member of a political party and warned against political parties in his Farewell Address.

Nonetheless, political parties immediately developed in the form of Federalists (with Alexander Hamilton as leader) and the Anti-Federalists, also known as the Democratic-Republicans or Jeffersonian Republicans (with Thomas Jefferson and James Madison as leaders).

While the ideologies and electorate represented by these two political parties have evolved and realigned over the subsequent 230 years, one constant has been the peaceful transfer of power following elections.

It would seem we have currently arrived at the crisis of political polarization the founders feared. Former President Donald Trump refused to commit to abide by the results of the elections of 2016 and 2020 in advance and continues to contend he was the rightful winner of the 2020 cycle almost two years later, despite the total lack of evidence indicating otherwise.

Oklahoma’s Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate and House categorically state Trump won the 2020 election, yet not only do they fail to cite any evidence, they will not provide a single example of any significant irregularities, almost certainly because they don’t exist or would be so easily disproven.

By taking such a position they should automatically be disqualified from serving in any position of public trust.

