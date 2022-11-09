 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Election board workers extremely helpful

Having used mail-in ballots in the past, I made the decision to vote early in person this year. I can tell you I was apprehensive about many issues I might face – parking, long lines, and especially the possibility of unpleasant people. I was surprised and pleased I experienced none of those.

Well, OK, I did have to circle the parking lot once, because I require handicapped parking. But in the end, I was less than 20 feet from the handicapped entrance. Once inside, every single employee and volunteer greeted me cheerfully, answered all my questions and provided me every assistance I required.

While was completing my ballot, several times “We have a first time voter” was announced loudly to friendly applause. It made me smile every time. I’ve been voting for over 50 years, and I still get a little lump and misty eyed every time I submit my ballot. This time was no different, and I’m very glad for that.

I want to say to Tulsa County, thank you for making my in-person vote so pleasant, and can I say, patriotic!

