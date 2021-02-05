 Skip to main content
Letter: Elected officials not accessible once elected

My wife and I did not receive our stimulus check. We are eligible for it, being elderly with our only income being a small Social Security check. 

I have tried several times to contact the IRS but never get an answer. 

Having no luck, I tried reaching out to Gov. Kevin Stitt, our U.S. senators and the congressional delegation. 

None of them will help. 

I have come to the conclusion that the only time they know you is when they are up for election. 

