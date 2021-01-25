Letter: Elected leaders need to consider moderates when making decisions

I don't want politicians to forget about their moderate constituents.

It is possible for us to be disgusted by Black Lives Matter rioting and right-wing rioting.

It’s possible for someone to support law enforcement and a need for reform.

It’s possible for someone to think that a government should not mandate mask wearing and that it’s within the right of a private business to require them.

It’s possible for someone to believe in science but question a rushed COVID-19 vaccine, considering a virus like HIV hasn't had vaccine in four decades.

It’s possible for someone to be compassionately charitable and be against forcibly taking money away from one person to give to another.

It’s possible for someone to cherish our social programs yet think there should be extreme vetting to receive those benefits.

It’s possible to think that taxes are too high and that everyone should pay their fair share.

It’s possible for someone to feel passionately about a certain issue yet be willing to compromise because we realize that we share this country with all kinds of people.