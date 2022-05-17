 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Elderly population growth signals need to do more to help seniors thrive

  • 0

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by the year 2030, 1 in every 5 residents will be of retirement age. This is a significant growth in the elderly community in a short amount of time.

As an Oklahoma resident, this growth is alarming. Why is this alarming? Well, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, Oklahoma currently ranks 46th in resource availability for senior citizens.

Our state is not ready to sustain the boom of our elderly community and the results of that could have an extremely negative impact on the well-being of our loved ones. I believe it’s fair to say that many of us have someone in our life that has approached retirement age and I would think that we all want them to experience continued growth and prosperity.

But without help from our state, many of our loved ones could be left behind and forgotten. It is paramount that we advocate for more resources in our state.

Studies have shown the benefits that senior centers can have on a community. They can extend life, improve life satisfaction, improve overall health and provide an important sense of community and acceptance.

People are also reading…

Our seniors deserve to have the resources they need to thrive and it’s our job to not forget the people that have paved the way for our society.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump was one outrageously bad president

Letter: Trump was one outrageously bad president

"Like a grade schooler, he uses demeaning nicknames for people he doesn’t like. He downplayed COVID-19, comparing it to the flu, and advocated treatment with ineffective medication while critical of masking and social distancing as hundreds of thousands of Americans died," says Tulsa resident Kenneth Calabrese.

Letter: Senate Bill 1470 would drive teachers out of the state, profession

Letter: Senate Bill 1470 would drive teachers out of the state, profession

"It is easy to see why Oklahoma teachers are already leaving the profession in droves. How demotivating it must be to see such a concept suggested to the Legislature, to be personally at risk of losing a fifth of their salary over teaching evidence-based curricula," says Sapulpa resident Christina Lloyd.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert