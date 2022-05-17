Letter: Elderly population growth signals need to do more to help seniors thrive

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by the year 2030, 1 in every 5 residents will be of retirement age. This is a significant growth in the elderly community in a short amount of time.

As an Oklahoma resident, this growth is alarming. Why is this alarming? Well, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, Oklahoma currently ranks 46th in resource availability for senior citizens.

Our state is not ready to sustain the boom of our elderly community and the results of that could have an extremely negative impact on the well-being of our loved ones. I believe it’s fair to say that many of us have someone in our life that has approached retirement age and I would think that we all want them to experience continued growth and prosperity.

But without help from our state, many of our loved ones could be left behind and forgotten. It is paramount that we advocate for more resources in our state.

Studies have shown the benefits that senior centers can have on a community. They can extend life, improve life satisfaction, improve overall health and provide an important sense of community and acceptance.

Our seniors deserve to have the resources they need to thrive and it’s our job to not forget the people that have paved the way for our society.

