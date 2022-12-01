 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Efforts to stamp out LGBTQ community doomed to fail

Michelle Goldberg noted, in her Nov. 22 New York Times column “Club Q and the Demonization of Drag Queens,” that “according to The Tulsa World, the vandal left a note on a neighboring business that contained Bible verses and hateful rhetoric” — which was the only reference Goldberg made to the dominant role religious fundamentalists play in the efforts to eradicate LGBTQ’ism.

In this regard, the late Nobel Laureate Steven Weinberg (during a 1999 New York Times interview) opined:

“With or without religion, you would have good people doing good things and evil people doing evil things. But for good people to do evil things, that takes religion.”

Until the primary objective of every religion (including those classified as fundamentalist) is to aggressively promote, and then try live by, the “Golden Rule,” all efforts to ameliorate LGBTQ’ism, racism, misogyny, homophobia, fascism and most other “isms” are prone to failure.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

