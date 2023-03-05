The governor’s and House Speaker’s education plans reminds me of the joke about the drunk that searched for his car keys under the street lamp, not because that’s where they were, but because the light was better.

Their plans will do nothing for the overwhelming majority of students remaining in public schools. They fail to address the many crises our schools are facing, like their inability to hire qualified teachers.

There is no proof that private schools perform any better than public schools because private schools aren’t required to evaluate student performance.

Our state auditor declared that private schools are ripe for abuse with public funds as they have far less financial accountability and transparency than our public schools.

Oklahoma has extensive laws and regulations that cover every aspect of schools’ activities. Every expenditure must be accounted for. Not so for private schools.

This allowed Epic Charter Schools to misspend the largest amount of taxpayer funds in state history. The Legislature would continue to allow private schools to remain ripe for self-dealing, kickbacks and just plain waste.

These plans would create a new lobbying group, allowing it to use tax dollars to make political contributions. Epic contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to candidates and dark money organizations.

In contrast, funds going to public schools are public funds and are prohibited from being used for political purposes.

These Republican approaches to fix our schools are merely misdirection. They sound good, but would do nothing to solve the real problems.

Editor's Note: Oklahoma charter schools, including Epic, are public schools with requirements on reporting financial information and conducting mandated state assessments.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.