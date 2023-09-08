State Superintendent Ryan Walters' shameful attacks on teachers and administrators can only degrade the quality of education our young people deserve.

Apparently approved by the governor, his tactics are alien to all who appreciate our democracy's most important concept: a quality public education for all. Among the most hurtful results will be misuse of tax dollars for religious schools, low morale for our hardworking teachers, more censorship and suspension of individual freedoms.

My five years on our local school board remain a fond memory of my long life, primarily because we chose to embrace and promote the positive values of educational freedom and healthy inquiry.

It makes one yearn for the days of Gov. Henry Bellmon and House Bill 1017, which inspired so much hope long ago thanks to a progressive and thoughtful Republican politician who knew how to lead and when to step aside for educational professionals to do their jobs.

Bellmon is remembered fondly for many reasons, especially that "moment" when it appeared Oklahoma would ascend in rankings of state educational systems, not likely with the current regime calling the shots.

History is both a measure of the past and anticipation of future progress.

Walters would benefit from checking Bellmon's record and thinking about how he is on the wrong side of history. One hopes that Walters will soon be forgotten and his harsh measures rejected in the name of cultural progress instead of decay.

