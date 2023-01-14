 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Education bogeyman

How do youth react to reputations of their neighborhoods? How do lack of family support, lack of money and peer pressure lead to teen crime? And how can people help?

The Tulsa World reported that new State Superintendent Ryan Walters said “purging the state’s education agency of liberal indoctrination will be a top priority. We are going to make sure we get all indoctrination out of the department.” ("Ryan Walters says he plans to 'hold folks accountable' at Oklahoma Education Department," Jan. 10).

Walters is vague on evidence of the existence of this so-called liberal indoctrination. The claims about liberal indoctrination provide a bogeyman.

What Walters is really doing is trying to intimidate teachers and censor information that would make students question the prevailing socio-political order in U.S. society.

The goal of humanities education is to provide critical thinking skills to students and to instill empathy for different people and groups; to inform on societal injustices; to show how people experience events differently and have varying perspectives on history; and to promote respect for other societies and cultures.

Walters seems to want teachers to advance a “patriotic” U.S. history that celebrates the past without critically examining the dark side of American history.

However, every country has had injustices in its history that should be recognized for society to evolve. By denying them, a teacher is not teaching history but rather presenting propaganda to students.

This is what Walters seems to want. His mentality betrays conservative ideals that respect the U.S. Constitution — a document advocating for freedom of speech, including in the classroom.

Ryan Walters on inauguration day.

Ryan Walters on inauguration day.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World
