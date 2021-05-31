Letter: Education about massacre important for progress

Something new I learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre is that people of color who lived in the Greenwood community had a hard time getting loans because of the color of their skin.

Because some people couldn't get loans, that meant it was hard to get a home and a job. So a lot of people in the Greenwood community were homeless.

Another thing I learned is about urban renewal. Urban renewal is a project that builds new houses and buildings to replace buildings and houses considered run down.

Because of urban renewal, people lost their homes and their jobs. For those people who couldn't get a loan, they became homeless.

People who didn't like Black people decided to come together and burn down the homes of people of color.

On May 31, 1921, the Tulsa Race Massacre began.

People went around burning homes just because of the color of people's skin. They made those people homeless and replaced their homes with newer buildings.

It is important to learn about this. In the future, if something similar to this occurs, we know what to do.

Learning and teaching this will explain what happened. When people ask about it, we will know the right things to say.