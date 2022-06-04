 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Educate yourselves on gender issues

After reading about the two bills regarding our children – birth certificate designation of gender and the school bathroom policy – I decided our governor and legislators who voted for each are totally uneducated. That means if we want our children to be protected, we must do it.

Everyone needs to know what a child designated as intersex means. Intersex is the term that a person may use when they are born with both female and male sex characteristics, or neither female or male sex characteristics. These include genitalia, hormones, chromosomes and reproductive organs. It is not a disease. It is a naturally occurring variation in humans. This definition is from Medical News Today.

Two of the many characteristics are children born with no female or male genitalia or outwardly female or male genitalia but internal anatomy of other sex.

I encourage all of you to read this published information from Medical News Today for more background information.

Estimates are from 1-2% of children are born intersex. In Oklahoma, that translates to 39,000 people using the 1%. These people have a very hard life ahead of them.

The governor and our legislators want to make it even harder so we must step up. Get rid of these laws and change birth certificate designation of gender. Schools are for education and protecting our children, not harassing them!

Please educate yourselves and stand up for our children and future adults.

