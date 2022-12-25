Letter: Educate yourself about policies to help lower female incarceration rate

Oklahoma incarcerates women almost two and a half times more than the rest of the country and had been ranked No. 1 in the U.S. female incarceration rate for 29 years.

There are many circumstances that can cause a woman to enter into the criminal justice system including poverty, trauma, substance abuse, gender-based discrimination, mental and physical illness and racial discrimination. As a woman and Oklahoman, it is disheartening to see consistently high rates of female incarceration and a lack of advocacy and funding for programs focusing on prevention, intervention and reentry.

I am encouraging Oklahomans to educate themselves on policies to fund these potential programs, volunteer with current preventative programs and support our young girls and women.

