Letter: Editorials attempt to change meaning of law

That law states, "No teacher, administrator or other employee of a school district, charter school or virtual charter school shall require or make part of a course the following concepts … any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex."

The editorials substituted the word "might' for the word "should," which completely changes the meaning of the law.

I want teachers in Oklahoma to teach the complete truth concerning history, which has not been the case in the past.

How students might feel about their history is how they feel.