Letter: Editorials attempt to change meaning of law

The Tulsa World published two editorials recently referencing Oklahoma House Bill 1775 ("TPS leading way on teaching race, gender with accurate history," July 18 and "A Tulsa educator takes a principled stand on House Bill 1775," July 20).
That law states, "No teacher, administrator or other employee of a school district, charter school or virtual charter school shall require or make part of a course the following concepts … any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex."
The editorials substituted the word "might' for the word "should," which completely changes the meaning of the law.
I want teachers in Oklahoma to teach the complete truth concerning history, which has not been the case in the past.
How students might feel about their history is how they feel.
I don't want them to be taught that they should feel a certain way about it including that they are responsible for anything their ancestors did.
We are only responsible for the things we do. And, as parents, we are responsible for what our minor children do.
I call on the Tulsa World to please make things better by living up to its published words: "If we don't tell the story, who will?" and "Publish and set up a standard; publish and conceal not."
By telling the truth, we we can have intelligent debates about our world and the issues in it.
A free, truthful and unbiased press is the only thing allowing us to save our children's republic.
Steve Turner, Broken Arrow
