Letter: Editorial on TPS board members misses the point

The "embarrassing display of irresponsible leadership" described in your recent editorial misses the point (“Appalling disruptive behavior,” July 13). The leadership deficiency was not displayed by the walkout of the publicly elected volunteer representatives. In my opinion, the leadership deficiency is better attributed to the actions of the board appointed superintendent.

Leadership is the job of the superintendent. Leadership is not the job of the board. The board's job is to protect the assets of the district and ensure that the management (superintendent) is acting on the board's behalf.

Secondly, the editorial's disparagement of the character of three of the representatives is more a reflection on the Editorial Board than the representatives.

Those three individuals are volunteers. One has been elected twice by the citizens of the district she represents. Another served this country in a war zone as a U.S. Marine and then as a longtime member of law enforcement. If the character displayed by these two representatives is sufficiently good enough for their constituents, it is not for you to disparage them.

The editorial called on these board members to set aside theatrics. The superintendent explaining the importance of the consent agenda items to the school board after the vote was truly "theatrical."

Finally, the Editorial Board seems to have a problem with one of the representatives considering additional volunteer work as a member of the City Council. I just don't understand your concern.

The Editorial Board can do better.

Editor's note: The position of city councilor in Tulsa is a paid position. Councilors are paid $24,000 a year.

