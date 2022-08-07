 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Editorial on senators' vote on burn pit bill unfair

  • 0

Regarding the Tulsa World’s editorial on the PACT Act (“Insult to U.S. veterans,” Aug. 1), my suggestion is that you know your facts before slamming senators who support veterans, but also are fiscally responsible.

You conveniently overlooked the fact that the bill included a provision which would allow $400 billion in mandatory spending over 10 years unrelated to veterans.

You also neglected to recognize that U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey offered an amendment to the legislation that would put parameters on the $400 billion, satisfying GOP concerns and allowing the bill to move forward to final confirmation. Democrats turned it down.

My opinion: The Tulsa World will side with the Democrats more often than you will the Republicans.

People are also reading…

Editor’s note: The bill, as originally filed, made spending on veterans’ care due to toxic burn pit exposure mandatory rather than discretionary. Discretionary spending would have required annual approval by Congress. Sen. Toomey sought to have spending made through the discretionary budget process. In Tuesday’s vote, the PACT Act was passed with bipartisan support, 86-11.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Republican Party as we knew it is long gone

Letter: Republican Party as we knew it is long gone

"A lifetime dedicated to the Grand Old Party, former Oklahoma Congressman Mickey Edwards said, 'he no longer considers himself a Republican.' Edwards is now a registered independent," says Cleveland, Okla., resident Cecil Sterne.

Letter: OHP story unfair to trooper, agency

Letter: OHP story unfair to trooper, agency

Tulsa resident David B. Thomas not happy about the Tulsa World's investigation of OHP high speed pursuits, but appreciates the story on Education Secretary Ryan Walters being called out for withholding funds for an education program.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert