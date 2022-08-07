Letter: Editorial on senators' vote on burn pit bill unfair

Regarding the Tulsa World’s editorial on the PACT Act (“Insult to U.S. veterans,” Aug. 1), my suggestion is that you know your facts before slamming senators who support veterans, but also are fiscally responsible.

You conveniently overlooked the fact that the bill included a provision which would allow $400 billion in mandatory spending over 10 years unrelated to veterans.

You also neglected to recognize that U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey offered an amendment to the legislation that would put parameters on the $400 billion, satisfying GOP concerns and allowing the bill to move forward to final confirmation. Democrats turned it down.

My opinion: The Tulsa World will side with the Democrats more often than you will the Republicans.

Editor’s note: The bill, as originally filed, made spending on veterans’ care due to toxic burn pit exposure mandatory rather than discretionary. Discretionary spending would have required annual approval by Congress. Sen. Toomey sought to have spending made through the discretionary budget process. In Tuesday’s vote, the PACT Act was passed with bipartisan support, 86-11.

