Letter: Editorial on Pentagon's anti-extremism efforts misses the point

I’m glad the Tulsa World continues to pay attention to our military, but your recent editorial on the Pentagon’s anti-extremist efforts (“Wrong response to extremism,” July 29) misses the point.

The role of our military is to defend this country from foreign threats. That is what the National Defense Authorization Act is all about.

As we face a recruitment crisis that could make this mission harder, it’s disheartening to see the media continue to paint our service members as extremists, when, by and large, our troops are brave and loyal heroes.

Your cherry-picked statistics do not tell the whole story and do our military a disservice. For instance, while the editorial references the Countering Extremist Activity Working Group, it doesn’t cite that group’s own report that found “fewer than 100” cases of extremism in the military in 2021.

When it comes to January 6, the Program on Extremism at the George Washington University found that “there actually is a very slight underrepresentation of veterans among the January 6 attacks.”

Let’s be clear: We don’t want any extremists in our military. Our bill doesn’t “end efforts to prevent extremism” within the armed services. It simply instructs DOD to deal with this very rare problem proportionally.

With the world growing more dangerous, getting our priorities right – and focusing on lethality – is exactly the message we should be sending to our adversaries.

Editor’s note: Inhofe is Oklahoma’s senior member of the U.S. Senate.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

