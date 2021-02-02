Letter: Easier way to make vaccine appointments

With our vaccination appointment system, tens or hundreds of thousands of people are spending hours every day, sometimes for weeks, in hope grabbing an early date.

Those who can't spend enough hours every day to improve their odds just have to keep at it indefinitely.

There must be a better way, such as a "waiting list" system, as follows:

Register now and select your preferred choice of location or locations; click on a preferred date or specific dates then click on morning, afternoon or all day.

You would then be the next in line when an appointment meeting your criteria becomes available.

A notification email would allow you to accept, or pass and wait for the next opportunity.

The data on real appointments would make it possible to ship the correct number of doses to each site on time for their actual needs, instead of the present irrational allocation system.

Think of the hours of anxious searching avoided and the thousands of miles of driving to distant sites saved.

Should be worth a little effort by someone to set it up. Still trying every day!