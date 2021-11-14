Letter: Earth's warming atmosphere a cause for concern

There they go again. “The sky is falling! Help, help, the sky is falling!”

Tree huggers have teamed up with left-wing socialists and Lincoln Project Republicans to try to terrify the world. They claim some terrible disasters are about to happen.

The sky is not falling, but the atmosphere is quickly heating up. Climate change is the biggest threat to human survival in history. Hundreds of years of burning fossil fuels like oil and coal produce carbon dioxide which traps heat in the atmosphere. It is slowly warming the planet.

My grandfather first drove a car around 1910 or so. The towns of Milfay, Slick, Bristow, Gypsy and Davenport became an easy drive away. The carbon dioxide he released into the air when he drove his car is still there and will be for another 100 years. If he were the only person on Earth it would be no big deal. But billions of cars, for over a hundred years, pumping carbon dioxide into the air is creating an unimaginable nightmare for coming generations.

My grandfather was a good man. I am very proud of him. He cared deeply about his children, grandchildren and the future. Do you care what kind of planet you are going to leave yours?