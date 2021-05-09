Letter: Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit will cut child poverty by half

We have a chance to cut child poverty by more than half by making the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit permanent.

I hope U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern will support expansion of these tax credits so that we aren't leaving behind those who need it most.

Together, these tax credits have lifted over 7.5 million people out of poverty, but 42% of children in Oklahoma are left out because their families earn too little.

It simply doesn't make sense that the people who need these tax credits most are left out.

Children are struggling and desperately need resources. We can look at the policies already in place and expand those to help these families who need it most.

As we are seeing these things more with the pandemic, we need to remember these issues existed before so we need permanent expansion of these tax credits.

Although the mask mandate has expired, COVID-19 and the effects of the pandemic have not.

