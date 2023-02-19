I was extremely pleased to read Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s op-ed regarding veterans, “Oklahoma veterans deserve better than petty skirmish (Feb. 12).” Gov. Kevin Stitt is not a veteran and has no understanding of or compassion for them.

The law creating the Oklahoma Veterans Commission clearly states that members of the commission are to be appointed from a list submitted by veteran’s groups, yet Stitt attempted to use the commission as a political tool to punish his political foes and reward his cronies.

Drummond, a decorated war veteran, stepped in and said, “No, Mr. Governor, you are wrong. You are not following the law!”

On behalf of all Oklahoma veterans, I thank Drummond for his brave action. He is a real hero to veterans. I only wish he were governor!

