Letter: Dropped the ball on Lincoln Riley

As Oklahoma is facing its biggest crisis since his election, our governor is nowhere to be found.
He has imposed no mandate, has not applied for an injunction, and has not called for a special legislative session.
It’s as if he doesn’t care that Lincoln Riley is leaving. Does he not read the papers? Does he not listen to the news?
The headlines have been full of the catastrophic consequences for our way of life, yet he remains mum on the subject. Oklahomans need to recognize that he has dropped the ball and should be kicked out of office.
