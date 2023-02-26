Congressman Josh Brecheen perpetuates the myth that the war in Ukraine is a European problem and, therefore, Europe should take care of it ("Congressman Josh Brecheen favors backing off Ukraine support," Feb. 21).

Contrary to right-wing isolationist ideas, it is not simply a European conflict. If Russian President Vladimir Putin were to succeed in his illegal venture, he is sure to be emboldened and attack the Baltic States. That, in turn, would put American boots on the ground through our NATO obligations.

Putin’s out-of-date Stalinist thinking erroneously perceives Russia to be under threat from the West. Our help in defending Ukraine is an investment in curbing expansionist Russian power.

Further, Brecheen contends Europe does not contribute enough to Ukraine’s defense, but it’s not that simple.

Using the Kiel Institute’s approach for comparing support in relation to GDP, European nations clearly are contributing mightily and are not just letting the U,S, carry the load. It is in their vested interests to hold this particular line-in-the-sand, and the costs involved go well beyond the supply of military hardware.

Weaning the continent off Russian natural gas is a cost felt in every European household.

This country has a strong tendency to consider “over there” as part of a different world and not in the interests of America. But the interactions of our global village are more relevant today than ever. Have we forgotten the lessons of the 1930s so easily?

