Letter: Driving at 16 impossible with today's Oklahoma DPS

The 16th birthday has long been regarded as one of the big milestone birthdays.

When my daughter reached 15 ½, we spent weeks trying to get an appointment at the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety so she could take the permit test.

We even tried twice to get one of the coveted walk-in appointments at the Tulsa Eastgate location including an unsuccessful 5 a.m. arrival.

I began exploring other options and eventually drove four hours roundtrip to Poteau for an appointment made six weeks in advance. She got her permit!

The day for the license arrived, she did her part and passed the test with flying colors. The next step was to wait 24 hours for online records to update and visit a tag agency.

We’ve now had three appointments and five trips to three different tag agencies and still no license.

Workers have attributed their inability to process licenses to lack of staff and systems not updating properly.

One morning we were among 15 customers lined up before 8 a.m. outside a tag office — many customers were adults who had taken time off work — only to have an employee announce, “There will be no drivers licenses today.”