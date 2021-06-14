Letter: Drivers continue speeding through construction work zones

Every time I take the Creek Turnpike home to Sapulpa, I have to pass through a work zone to get on the Turner Turnpike.

I follow the reduction in speed signs carefully because my husband and his crew work in work zones just like that.

Imagine my frustration and fear when I see people tearing through there not bothering to slow down a bit, jeopardizing the lives of those men and women working so close to traffic.

Heaven forbid a worker steps out while a reckless and self-centered driver speeds through. It could cause someone's death or life-altering injury.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says people are complaining about so many tickets being written in these zones.

If you are complaining, it's because you're doing something wrong.

Show some respect for the workers trying to make your driving life easier, as well as the families who want to see their loved one come home each night in one piece.

No one is so important or busy they can't slow down for the men and women doing such dangerous work.

Think of how your family would be affected if you are arrested for vehicular manslaughter or sued for a life-altering injury you caused.