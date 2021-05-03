 Skip to main content
Letter: Dreaming of deporting all 'leftist Democrats'
True Americans loved what President Donald Trump was accomplishing during his four years as president.

Now all we do is complain that everything Trump did is being destroyed. It's time to stop this endless complaining.

It's time to start deporting all the leftist Democrats to where they belong.

It may seem like a drastic step to take, but just think how great America could be if it were filled with people who love their country.

So let's round up all these leftist liberals, load them onto barges and ship them to France. Well, I can dream of this can't I?

Lonny Crumbliss, Broken Arrow

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Sen. Jim Inhofe is showing an independent streak in his final term, but his hasn't gone lefty
