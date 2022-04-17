Letter: Draconian abortion law based on questionable foundation

On April 11, Oklahoma joined other Republican-led states in passing a draconian abortion bill much like the one in Texas.

The Texas law bans abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy and makes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest. The Oklahoma law applies at conception and says abortion can only be performed in the case of a medical emergency, with no exception for rape or incest.

The abortion debate often involves the definition of when life begins. In Texas, life begins after six weeks. Before then, apparently abortion is OK. In other words, life doesn’t exist. Many other states have their own definition. It could be a certain number of weeks, or the detection of a heartbeat, or the viability of a fetus living outside the womb.

A fetus or an embryo is not an infant or a child or a baby or a person. A caterpillar is not a butterfly, a tadpole is not a frog, and if you hard-boil an egg, you haven’t killed a chicken.

Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun, who wrote the court’s opinion for Roe v. Wade in 1973, which was approved by a 7 to 2 majority, made this wise observation:

“We need not resolve the difficult question of when life begins. When those trained in the respective disciplines of medicine, philosophy, and theology are unable to arrive at any consensus, the judiciary, at this point in the development of man’s knowledge, is not in a position to speculate.”

