Letter: Dr. Seuss books off the market but going up in collectors' value

When the story appeared about the Dr. Seuss books no longer being published, I decided that these six books may have collectors’ value in the future ("6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist images," March 2).

I went to Amazon to see about purchasing them. None of the six is currently available.

However, I did find that other people had the same idea; "Scrambled Eggs Super" is for sale for $1,600. What does one make of this?

Was the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises a ploy to make money from the banished books? Was Amazon cowed by Random House, the publisher, to not sell their stock of books?

Is it a conspiracy by the cancel culture cabal? Are there plans for a worldwide recall, including those in Braille?

I might note that there is still available a book which is a resource, including lesson plans, for teachers who may use Dr. Seuss texts.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.