 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Dr. Preston Phillips will be missed

  • 0

Dr. Preston Phillips was my surgeon for the past eight years. He was a wonderful man who talked about his children so proudly and his brothers. His smile and time with his patients were priceless.

I'd had serious lower back problems for many years and had been going to another doctor here in Tulsa who told me on every visit how my back was in such bad shape, show me the X-rays and say surgery was not possible.

I saw a foot doctor for the pain into my feet and told him I thought the pain was from my back but I'd been told surgery could not be done. He then said this, and I'll never forget it: "Have you seen Dr. Phillips?"

I hadn't heard of Dr. Phillips and when I said that he said, "You need to see Dr. Phillips, he's the surgeon that doctors go to and if he tells you that surgery is not possible you can believe him."

When I saw him he told me surgery was indeed needed and it was done successfully in January 2015. He also did my rotator cuff repair in July 2020, staying overnight in the hospital and had great pain the next morning and asked for him.

People are also reading…

He left his patients and came to see me prescribing the pain medication I needed. There are no words to say how much he'll be missed because he was indeed the best and I'm forever thankful that I was referred to him.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Compromise needs to be found on gun laws

Letter: Compromise needs to be found on gun laws

"This most recent devastation in our neighboring state should serve as a wake-up call that one of our Oklahoma schools could be next. Sadly, our state legislators and congressional members are all too willing to stand by and witness more carnage," writes Tulsa resident Kent Schobe.

Letter: Second look at Second Amendment needed

Letter: Second look at Second Amendment needed

"The Second Amendment provides for a well-regulated militia. Was this shooter a member of a well-regulated militia? Was the Buffalo grocery store shooter a member of a well-regulated militia?" asks Tulsa resident Ann Sitz.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert