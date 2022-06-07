Letter: Dr. Preston Phillips will be missed

Dr. Preston Phillips was my surgeon for the past eight years. He was a wonderful man who talked about his children so proudly and his brothers. His smile and time with his patients were priceless.

I'd had serious lower back problems for many years and had been going to another doctor here in Tulsa who told me on every visit how my back was in such bad shape, show me the X-rays and say surgery was not possible.

I saw a foot doctor for the pain into my feet and told him I thought the pain was from my back but I'd been told surgery could not be done. He then said this, and I'll never forget it: "Have you seen Dr. Phillips?"

I hadn't heard of Dr. Phillips and when I said that he said, "You need to see Dr. Phillips, he's the surgeon that doctors go to and if he tells you that surgery is not possible you can believe him."

When I saw him he told me surgery was indeed needed and it was done successfully in January 2015. He also did my rotator cuff repair in July 2020, staying overnight in the hospital and had great pain the next morning and asked for him.

He left his patients and came to see me prescribing the pain medication I needed. There are no words to say how much he'll be missed because he was indeed the best and I'm forever thankful that I was referred to him.

