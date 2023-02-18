In the Feb. 11 edition of the Tulsa World, I read two pieces on education. There was a front page article on the state superintendent’s "crackdown" on libraries, and an editorial about legislative efforts on education.

The difference between performative foolishness by the superintendent and looking for nuanced solutions in the Senate couldn’t be starker.

I was very heartened to hear about Edmond Republican Sen. Adam Pugh’s focus on solving real problems. He went out and talked to educators and taking a multi-level approach. These are the actions I expect from a leader.

Why would the Tulsa World put a story about nonsense on the front page and bury the substantive information on A7?

I suppose the polarized social politics of education deserves reportage, but it doesn't have to be top billing.

