Unbelievable! Thanks to our state legislators and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority all health care providers must participate in the statewide health information exchange beginning July 1.

Not only do they not have a choice, they have to pay for it: $5,000 initially then $20-$50 per month.

In most cases, these costs cannot be passed along to patients or insurance companies and will come out of the health care provider's pocket. Facing this prospect, many will choose to leave their profession at a time when there is a nationwide shortage of providers.

Additionally, patients must agree to have their protected health information released to the exchange. With all the recent data breaches why would anyone agree?

What about the time required for physicians, providers and office staff to explain this to their patients? The motivation behind this is commendable, but the implementation is poorly thought out, unfair and, ultimately, doomed to failure.

Currently, each hospital system has its own computerized EHR system, and these systems do not talk to each other. It would be beneficial if a national healthcare information exchange could be established with all patients allowing their health care information to be included and paid for by the federal government.

This would greatly benefit patient care and save an enormous amount of health care dollars. So glad I am retired from the practice of medicine.

