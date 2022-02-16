Letter: Don't wake the neighbors during a robbery; legalize silencers

I would like to praise state Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, for introducing House Bill 2982 legalizing gun silencers.

After passing this bill, when criminals break into your house and kill you and your family, the silencers will prevent the noise from waking up the neighbors. I'm sure he is just trying to be considerate.

Now if he would just hurry up and legalize the use of unlicensed bazookas I will be even happier. That AR-15 just isn't doing the trick getting rid of my lawn gophers.

